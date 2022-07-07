Rising Covid-19 cases instill persistent panic buying among residents

The continuous rise of Covid-19 cases in the city is instilling fear in the public, causing them to panic buy, despite the government ruling out the possibility of a lockdown.

Yesterday, when cases went up to a cumulative 1,168 for this outbreak, the authorities announced that they would not rule out the possibility of stricter pandemic prevention measures.

Following the announcement, the Times visited several supermarkets in the city and found that many residents, concerned about not having enough supplies at home, feared food supplies would run out.

The residents interviewed by the Times have all refused to be identified.

“As long as the pandemic is not over, residents will continue to be afraid,” said one resident.

“The current pandemic is more serious compared to the past. I fear that there could someone infected in my building, which will lead to a lockdown. So, that’s why I need to purchase several food items and necessities; I need to make hay while the sun shines,” the resident added.

Supermarkets were again seen with longer queues than usual, with patrons’ shopping carts mostly filled with fresh vegetables, meat and instant noodles – as well as tissue rolls.

Another resident remarked, “I always buy food from the supermarket. I have bought more food than before the outbreak. I always buy those that can be stocked in the refrigerator for a long time, as well as also some noodles and packs of drinks,” she added.

The Municipal Affairs Institute (IAM) has assured residents that suppliers and importers have increased the amount of fresh and live food products supplied to Macau.

The bureau has repeatedly stressed that pandemic prevention work does not affect the supply of fresh and live food products to Macau, and that the “food supply is abundant.”

Previously, the bureau disclosed that major suppliers and importers of food have been instructed to ensure that the transportation of fresh and live food to Macau is not affected and that supply is stable.

In line with this, some residents have expressed that they do not fear that food supply will be limited and believed that there is no need to buy high quantities of necessities, even amid the new rounds of mass testing and surging cases.

“I’m not much afraid of the pandemic so far, it’s enough to just keep on doing the prevention measures at home according to the pandemic prevention guidelines of the Macau government,” said one.

“I believe that the government is doing well in controlling the pandemic,” said another.

Losing hope

In terms of the pandemic’s impacts upon resident, a resident has expressed that he is losing hope amid the outbreak, which has been affecting household incomes.

“I’ve been on leave without pay for a long time. I don’t know when the pandemic will end; I am already disappointed with the government’s pandemic prevention work; the number of positive cases is still increasing,” he lamented.

According to previous reports, the government has allegedly requested casino operators to reduce on-duty staff by 90%, which comes as a hit to the sector and its employees, which are already under turmoil.

Although the staff reduction notice was only reportedly for this week, the measure may continue, as Macau is facing a large outbreak that has led to the government holding three rounds of mass testing this week, totaling six since the surge of cases started three weeks ago.

The Times is aware that casino operators have already placed several of their employees on unpaid leave, with some periods of unpaid leave lasting up to two weeks.

Staff from the food and beverage sector have also expressed similar sentiments, as the government has restricted dine-in services.

Although restaurants are allowed to remain open for takeaway services, some opted to close in a bid to reduce expenses, as rent still remains a problem for these SMEs.

“I’m not sure until when this will last. I fear that we won’t get paid until the government decides to [return] operations back to normal. When will that be? No one knows,” said another.

