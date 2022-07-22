Rising number of domestic violence cases

The Women’s General Association of Macau has expressed that the number of domestic disputes and cases of domestic violence have both undergone upward trends due to the impact of the pandemic and resultant economic downturn, according to the latest statistics.

Statistics published by the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) show that there were a total of 81 suspected domestic violence cases in 2021, an increase on the 38 cases recorded in 2020.

“The reasons for such an increase include the increased time spent with family members during the pandemic, the rising pressure on parents to discipline their children, the rise in conflicts between parents over issues pertaining to child education, and the increase in the awareness of domestic violence,” lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng pointed out.

Wong also called on the government to review the current domestic violence law on the adjustments for the protection of suspected victims of domestic violence, given that assistance measures for these victims cannot be enforced under the current law.

The IAS responded that the victims of suspected domestic violence can access protection and assistance measures currently stipulated in the domestic violence law, including temporary sanctuary services, emergency financial and legal assistance, free health care services, assistance with future schooling needs or employment services, and personal and family consultation sessions.

The IAS also said that it would expedite the approval process for emergency financial assistance applications made by victims who are unemployed due to injuries brought about by domestic violence. Staff Reporter