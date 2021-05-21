Ritz-Carlton, Macau gets Tripadvisor Award

The Ritz-Carlton, Macau was recently rated and awarded the Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards, ranking 14th among 25 other hotels worldwide.

The five-star hotel is the only hotel in the Greater Bay Area included on the list.

Set within the Galaxy Macau complex, the hotel features all suite accommodations with: “city views and elegant décor, four dining venues including the Michelin-starred Lai Heen and access to luxury shopping, a 10-screen theater and a family-friendly waterpark.”

A night at The Ritz-Carlton Macau starts from RMB2,500, according to the rate available on Tripadvisor last night. “We are committed to offering an environment that aligns with expert protocols for working to defeat Covid-19,” the hotel noted, as seen on Tripadvisor.

Hotel Colline de France in Gramado, Brazil ranked the first place, followed by The Omnia in Zermatt, Switzerland and Sani Dunes in Sani, Greece. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Kedewtan, Indonesia ranked sixth place. LV