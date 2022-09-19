RMB3b central gov’t bonds listed in Macau

The Chinese central government’s RMB3 billion worth of renminbi-denominated bonds were listed in Chongwa (Macao) Financial Asset Exchange Co., Ltd. (MOX) in the SAR on Friday.

Market investors including the monetary authority, commercial banks, insurance companies and investment funds subscribed to bonds worth 6.11 billion yuan, according to MOX.

The company said the issuance further expanded the depth and width of Macau’s bond market development, attracting quality issuers and international investors to Macau’s bond market and boosting market confidence.

It vowed to continue promoting the linkage of financial markets, seeking innovations in bond listing, bond index and green finance, improving the resilience of Macau’s bond market, as well as supporting the development of the renminbi market in Macau.

The central government first issued renminbi-denominated bonds with a face value of 2 billion yuan in Macau in 2019.

Late last month, the central government announced it would agan issue government RMB-denominated bonds in Macau.

In a statement, the local government said that the issuance of the RMB bonds aims to offer a fresh investment option for professional investors, as well as to promote the progress of the internationalization of the Chinese currency through the Macau offshore RMB market.

Staff Reporter