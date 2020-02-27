Road works on the rise as streets gradually return to normal

Despite the halt or stalling of several construction works in the SAR due to the coronavirus outbreak, public works are on the rise on the city’s main roads.

Earlier this month, amid the low frequency of public transportation services, several public works projects were initiated. The well-timed move offered little inconvenience, as government offices, schools and other business enterprises were already instructed to remain closed.

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) previously said that it had received 301 road construction proposal plans this year, with 55 of these projects involving construction at the city’s major intersections. Although the number of projects this year is similar to that of last year, it is expected that traffic congestion may occur.

Yesterday, there were several traffic enforcers deployed on the city’s busiest streets, managing the movement of the vehicles and the residents. As the city’s operations have gradually returned to normal, slight traffic congestion has been experienced by private and public vehicles.

The Road Construction Co-ordination Group of DSAT previously pledged that it would strive to shorten the construction period and minimize the impact on citizens’ travel.

The Times contacted the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau to enquire as to whether the bureau is conducting more public works at this time of the year, but the bureau did not immediately reply yesterday.

Meanwhile, several private construction works in the SAR were halted due to the strict measure implemented by the SAR for incoming non-resident workers from Zhuhai.

The local government has imposed a 14-day quarantine period for migrant workers who had been in mainland China in order to deter frequent border crossings to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. To this same end, the government has also called on employers to provide lodging for their non-resident workers from mainland China.

Some gaming operators, including Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Galaxy Entertainment Group, have confirmed likely delays to their Cotai construction projects.

However, it is a different case for Sands China’s The Londoner, as the gaming operator said that their works are progressing according to their initial timeline, and that there were no indications of delay.