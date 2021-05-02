Rodolfo Ávila returns to TCR China this weekend

Macau race driver Rodolfo Ávila has announced his return to competition at TCR China Touring Car Championship.

Ávila finished last year’s championship in second position and will return this year, representing the colors of MG Xpower for the third consecutive year.

The first race of the 2021 season is scheduled to take place at Shanghai’s International Circuit this weekend, where Ávila is taking the driving seat of one of the four MG 6 XPower TCR that the team will take to the championship.

This is the very same car with which the local driver won nine podium positions last year and the first ever win for the Sino-British manufacturer in the TCR racing category.

The last time Ávila drove the MG 6 XPower TCR was last November, during the event hosted at the Macau Grand Prix.

“I am very pleased with the confidence that MG XPower Racing has placed in me again. Last year, when no one expected it, we managed to [remain in contention for] the drivers’ championship until the very last race and we won the team championship. This year, we will try to please the fans of the brand all over the world and, who knows, maybe we can be again battling for both titles [drivers’ and team],” the driver said.

The championship event will consist a total of 12 races to be hosted in the circuits of Shanghai, Ningbo, Jiangsu, and Zhuzhou from the first weekend of May and until mid-October.