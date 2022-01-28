Romantic Rendezvous

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Looking for unique date ideas to please your significant other? Look no further, treat your other half to a romantic outing for two at MGM. This year, MGM plays cupid by curating the love-is-in-the-air culinary experience for all lovebirds out there. From February 12 to 14, we have planned a selection of Valentine’s dining specials, features decadent set menus, Teppanyaki, buffet, and wine pairing for a memorable date night with your loved ones.

February is always the time of the year when couples all over the city search for the perfect restaurant to impress their significant other. Aux Beaux Arts in MGM MACAU have become the ideal place, with the hearty French cuisine. Splurge on a love-is-all-around menu in the dreamy brasserie, serving “Alaska King Crab – Seaweed Gelatin, Vichyssoise, Imperial Caviar”, “Périgueux – Milk-Fed Veal Tenderloin, Morels, Parsnip” and “Pink Delight – Rose, Raspberry, Champagne”, price from $788* per person. To spice things up, top it off with a choice of wine pairing at $380* per person. Or elevate the experience and enchant your chérie, with our one-of-a-kind wine cellar opulent dinner, featuring a prestigious setting with a multi award-winning wine list.

Why not make the most out of this occasion and pamper your beloved at Grill 58 in MGM COTAI? The top fine dining experience with the finest ingredients that creates luxurious repertoire dishes, begin the evening with “Hamachi Katsu – Ginger-Chili Emulsion, Ossetra Caviar, Shaved Fennel” to set the mood, then the classic “Dry-Aged Duck Duo – Grilled and Tamarind Glazed Breast, Crispy Leg, Sweet Potato”, and a pre-dessert “Lychee, Rose, Raspberry, Sesame”, to name a few, priced from $788* per person and paired with wine at $380* per person.

Or for a personalized experience, our chefs will prepare the exclusive Teppanyaki Escapades “Crustacean” at our live station. Commences with the palate-pleasing seafood courses loaded with “Botan Ebi, Soba Crepe, Caviar, Sea Urchin Sabayon”, “Mixed Crustacean Donabe”, “Souffle Pancake, Azuki Bean, Japanese Strawberry”, and more to sweeten your night, priced from $2,388* per person. To complete the sumptuous dinner with beverage pairing at $2,888* per person, and what’s best making the other half swooning over your romantic plans? Stargaze under The Spectacle with fabulous lights and encounter our lovey-dovey soaring penguins in the air of the most magical winter scenery you have seen. Be each other’s penguin and stay together till the end of time.

If you are looking for something a little bit extravagant to pamper not only your sweetheart, but your little ones as well, spoil them with ‘Valentine’s Day Dinner Buffet’ at Coast in MGM COTAI or at Rossio in MGM MACAU for a starry night view and observing the atrium at The Grande Praça. The delightful feast comes with a ‘Rotisserie Carving Station’, an array of hot chafing, fresh seafood, and a station of pastries to entice all palates, priced at $528 per adult and $268 per child. Spend an evening with your loved one with alluring privileges at MGM.

To end the night, take home our exquisite ‘Valentine’s Pastries’ at Anytime in MGM COTAI and Pastry

Bar in MGM MACAU, to continue the sweetness and romance with that special one of yours!

For enquiries and reservations, please

call (853) 8802 3888 or visit www.mgm.mo

*Price is MOP and subject to 10% service charge