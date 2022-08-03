Ron Lam demands gov’t review testing requirements on daycare infants

Lawmaker Ron Lam has asked the government to review its strict SARS-CoV-2 testing requirements on day care users, workers and visitors.

In a letter addressed to Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong, the lawmaker demanded adjustments to the regular SARS-

CoV-2 rapid antigen test (RAT) and nucleic acid test (NAT) requirements on the aforementioned groups of people.

The government requires workers, users and visitors to such facilities to show same day RAT results and three-day validity NAT results. Both results must be negative.

Nonetheless, the lawmaker pointed out that the requirements, which are also applicable to infants, were unreasonable, a criticism that has also been raised by parents. Considering the usual NAT result release only happens a day after sample collection, the requirements were too tough on families where both parents work.

He further pointed out that the requirements, implemented by Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), were even stricter than those instigated by Health Bureau (SSM).

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), meanwhile, has adopted SSM requirements. It only requires workers and visitors at private education centers to present either proof of NAT sample collection or NAT results.

More importantly, he pointed out that with 10 days clear of community cases, the city is now considered low-risk, with reference to the national Covid-19 handling guidebook.

Lam also criticized the government’s performance in this round of infections, generally referred to as the June 18 Covid-19 outbreak. AL