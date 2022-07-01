Ron Lam interrogates gov’t on financial subsidies

As the budget amendment was introduced in the parliament, lawmaker Ron Lam issued a written enquiry for more information on the proposed financial subsidies.

The executive branch earlier submitted the budget amendment to the parliament to be read and voted on. This is the second time this year’s Annual Budget has required amendment.

In this amendment, the government is requesting MOP35.16 billion from the city’s fiscal reserves to support certain proposed subsidies.

The lawmaker regards the details on the two rounds of subsidies proposed by the government as crucially important, however this information appears to be absent. These relate to a subsidy scheme targeting employers and employees, and another scheme that would include the non-working population.

“The information is completely absent from the draft law,” the lawmaker wrote, adding that the proposed subsidy schemes have stirred heated debate recently.

For example, he noted that some residents have wondered why the government chose to set an income ceiling as part of the eligibility criteria. Noting that the ceiling has been raised after a month of the scheme’s initial announcement, Lam asked how the ceiling was determined.

“Will the government consider merging the employee subsidy and the general Covid-19 subsidy?” the lawmaker asked.

“All walks of life are severely impacted by this round of outbreak. [By merging them,] it can be assured that all those who meet the requirements of the Central Provident Fund to remain in Macau will receive financial subsidies, while also simplifying procedures and easing social discontent,” he added.

In addition, Lam demanded that the government provide further clarification on the areas to which the MOP167.8 billion had been applied. The government merely informed parliament that it was used to combat Covid-19.

Furthermore, Lam noted that in the past two and a half years, the government has issued several rounds of financial subsidies, on top of the regular issuance of the Wealth Partaking Scheme (more commonly known as the cash handout).

Given the plunge in casino revenue levels, the government has dipped into its reserves on multiple occasions to facilitate the extra subsidies. Therefore, Lam also wanted to know how much money remained in the reserves following these rounds of subsidies.

As of the end of April this year, the city has a basic reserve of MOP145 billion and excess reserves of MOP486.4 billion.

The lawmaker also asked about extending mortgage repayment periods and special subsidies for shopkeepers whose businesses have been suspended by government directives.