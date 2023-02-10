Ron Lam proposes end to mask mandate

Lawmaker Ron Lam is calling on the government to put an end to the mandate requiring the wearing of face masks in public following other countries in the region taking similar steps.

Lam made his proposal Wednesday during the period before the agenda of the plenary session at the Legislative Assembly.

“I suggest that the public should not wear a mask after the epidemic. This is not only an option for the resumption of normality in society, it is also actually beneficial for public health in general and can alleviate the peak of the spread in a next wave,” Lam said, citing similar resolutions in places like Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

Lam also noted that studies indicate that “frequent contact with the virus, especially with different strains, during a period of low probability of transmission [high antibodies], can allow continuous reinforcement of immunity. On the contrary, the prolonged use of a mask and other external means to prevent contact with the virus can affect immunity. After a period of low probability of transmission, the infection is easier and the transmission more widespread.” RM