Rosário describes Nam Van Lake proposals as ‘big improvement’

Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, has reminded residents to consider the big picture rather than focusing on minor details when reviewing the planning for Zones C and D around Nam Van Lake.

He referred to previous plans near the Criminal Court Building – now overruled – that allowed the construction of high-rise buildings up to 80 meters, stressing that the latest draft plan is a big leap forward.

“If the previous plans were not overruled, we would be seeing buildings of 80 [or] 90 meters tall,” Rosário said. “So we should look at the big picture, listen to the whole story.”

Just before Christmas, the government issued two draft plans for the development of the zones, allowing height clearances from 34 to 50 meters. It stirred up public concerns over the view to and from Penha Hill.

“The height clearances refer to the altitude above sea level,” Rosário reminded, hinting that the figures are not unacceptable. “The future building on land plot C12 will be around 27 meters tall.”

But the senior official said the Nam Van Lake area is four meters above sea level. For non-residential buildings, the height is about the level of one floor.

The senior official was asked if an assessment of the view had been conducted. He affirmed that it had, but said he needed to confirm whether the report can be released. “But the results are supportive to the height not causing impact to the views,” he added.

The public consultation period on the draft plans ended yesterday. The government’s decision has prompted a wave of opinions, aside from objections, from both within and outside the construction and engineering industry.

Nonetheless, the senior official dismissed the claim, adding that he did not feel strong opposition from the industry. After the decision was made, the government held a meeting with industry representatives on the matter.

Meanwile, the senior official also explained why the government did not open a public tender for the construction of the Elderly Hostel. The construction contract has been designated to China Construction Engineering (Macau) Company Limited.

Justifying the government’s decision once again, Rosário reiterated that the Elderly Hostel will be built using the Prefabrication method, which stacks blocks of buildings one atop another like Lego. The method is known to be efficient and generate less waste on site.

“However, local constructors are not experienced in building [using] the method,” Rosário explained.

Explaining the choice to use this method, the senior official said that he “felt” that the Chief Executive wanted to prioritize this project, and that he wanted to finish it during this term.

When asked whether it will be a new normal to directly assign public works to non-Macau contractors for the same reason, Rosário declined to respond: “I refrain from making statements on future practices.”

Rosário was speaking on the sidelines of the Electoral Affairs Committee’s inauguration yesterday.