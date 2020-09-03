Rotary Club highlights need to assist unemployed female migrants

The new president of the Rotary Club of Macau has called on assistance for one of the city’s vulnerable groups – unemployed female migrant workers who have recently given birth.

João Pinto, the 74th President of the Rotary Club of Macau, spoke at the joint installation ceremony of the new club leaders of the Rotary Club of Macau, Rotaract Club of Macau, Rotaract Club of University of Macau Students’ Union, and Interact Club of St Paul School for the Rotary Year of 2020-21.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way the world works. We can choose, and actually, should look into these challenges as great opportunities,” he said, as cited in a statement.

In addition to the club’s annual “Joy to the World Xmas Party” for local residents with special needs, annual blood donation drive, and other traditional service projects, Pinto also added that the rotary is concerned with the female migrant workers that have recently given birth and are unemployed.

“We are concerned with the difficulties faced by these women who are facing unemployment and the lack of flights to return to their home countries. They need our help, now, more than ever, to feed their babies, and to ensure the newborn’s good health,” said the new president.

Meanwhile, the new president of the Rotaract Club of Macau, Christy Ao, said that the group aims to ease the tension built up among our communities during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

The Rotaract Club of Macau also plans to organize workshops and activities in the area of mental health throughout this Rotary year for different age groups. LV