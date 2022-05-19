Rotary Club holds ‘upcycling’ competition

The Rotary Club of Macau recently held an initiative aimed at raising awareness of environmental issues for students in the SAR.

The event was aimed at promoting the concept of “upcycling” locally, bringing it to Macau students aged between 12 and 18 via a competition in which participants shared creative ideas on how to convert everyday items that might otherwise be discarded, into something valuable.

The competition, titled “Together We Go Eco: Upcycle To Change Lives,” attracted a total of 22 teams who submitted ideas for upcycling.

During the competition finals, the top nine teams showcased their concepts to the judges and answered their questions, according to a statement issued by the organizer.

The competition was held at Saint Paul School and a total of five awards were handed out, recognizing creativity, popularity and usefulness.

A team from Choi Nong Chi Tai School was crowned the champions, while the first runners-up were a team from Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School Macau & Escola Dong Nam, followed by a team from Saint Paul School.

The “most popular” award went to the same team from Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School Macau & Escola Dong Nam, while a team from Keang Peng School won the “most creative” award.

The Rotary Club of Macau, established in 1947, making it the second-oldest club in District 3450, partnered with Green Future Macau to put on the event. LV