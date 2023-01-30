Ruins of St Paul’s VR experience registrations open on-site from Feb

From February 1, people interested in the virtual reality (VR) experience at the Ruins of St Paul’s can register on-site. The experience is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registrations are open for the sessions 20 and 40 minutes past each hour, while online registrations are for sessions on the hour. Participants must be at least five years old; those aged between five and 12 years must be accompanied by an adult. The VR experience will take participants on a digital journey through the 400+ years of the then St Paul’s Cathedral.

DSI recommends e-applications for passports

With crowds rushing to get their passport issued or renewed following the end of Covid-19 travel restrictions, the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) recommends those applying for passports utilize the automated passport application kiosks to avoid long queues. Locals aged 18 to 25 years may only use kiosks attached to a DSI office or counter, however this requirement does not apply to those aged at least 25 years old when their ID was last issued. Locals aged over 18 years are entitled to apply for a passport for themselves and their underage children at these kiosks, but each child must have been at least five years old when their ID was last issued.

PSP logs 16 taxi violations during new year period

During the recent Lunar New Year period, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) recorded 16 taxi-related violations: an overcharging case, five refusing hire, five breaches of duties and five committing prohibited activities. Three more charges have been laid regarding operations of pak pais – vehicles unregistered for hire – and a charge concerning illegal sale and lighting of fireworks or firecrackers. Some 155 noise complaints were received, of which 79 ended with police intervention and two progressed to prosecutions. The PSP could not determine the source of noise for the remaining 74.

Portuguese artist Cottinelli appointed head of FO

Portuguese architect-cum-artist Catarina Cottinelli has been appointed the new Head of Delegation of the Orient Foundation (FO) in Macau, the Lisbon-headquartered foundation announced. Cottinelli will assume her new role in April, replacing linguist Ana Paula Cleto, who has headed the local FO delegation since 2010. With Cottinelli, the local FO delegation’s will keep its strategic objectives, the statement said.