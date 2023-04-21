Sai Van Bridge lower level to open for trial Apr. 23

To better prepare members of the public and as part of the annual simulations for the typhoon season, the government will open the lower level of Sai Van Bridge to public use for a single day this coming Sunday. It will be open between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Only light vehicles will be allowed to use the lower level of the bridge. Signs and police officers will be present to help drivers locate the entrances. The speed limit for that level is set to 40 km/hr.

