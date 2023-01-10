Big Boys, Zhongshan, and LC Sailing Team win 2023 Regatta

Big Boys Sailing Team, Zhongshan Sailing Team, and LC Sailing Team have won this year’s MGM Macao International Regatta respectively in the categories of Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 unified design group), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC group) and the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 unified design group).

After four days of sailing races in the waters surrounding Macau, the three teams were finally crowned overall champions on Sunday evening.

The final race round was contested in the Macao Cup International Regatta and the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta on Sunday with team ExeQute Racing making a commanding start and maintaining the lead until the finish line, followed by WanBooFish Sailing Team and SJTU Storm Riders Pan-Pacific Chuancheng Team.

Nonetheless, with more points scored over the four days of races, Big Boys Sailing Team won the overall champion’s title, while the late surge by ExeQute Racing propelled the team to second place overall. In the third position, placed Blue Water.

On the category disputing the Greater Bay Area Cup (GBA) Regatta, Zhongshan Sailing Team won the final race from Odyssey of the Sea Club and the ZiYu Sailing Team, securing this year’s overall title in complete dominance. Guangzhou Nansha Sailing Team and Odyssey of the Sea Club finished in second and third place overall, respectively.

In the International Catamaran Invitational group, which counted with three rounds of races on Sunday, Wan Ning Meng Zhi Team finished the campaign on top winning the first and third rounds granting also the fourth-day daily award. Still, it was not enough to beat the performance of the LC Sailing Team that with a win second race of the final day secured enough points to win the overall champion’s title. Windseekers and Cat Fever teams placed second and third, respectively.

On Friday’s second race of the GBA Cup Regatta, Zhongshan Sailing Team and Shanghai Senior Sailors were involved in a collision, damaging the Shanghai Senior Sailors vessel that had to be towed back to the docks.

The incident did not cause injuries to any of the team members involved. The crews were taken to land by a rescue boat that attended the incident, unscathed.

The jury later attributed the daily second place to Shanghai Senior Sailors.