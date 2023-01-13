Sailings from Macau Ferry Terminal to resume Jan. 19

Ferry services between the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal and Sheung Wan will resume operations Jan. 19, with about 10 round-trip sailings per day.

The resumption of services comes amid the easing of Covid measures in the region from Jan. 8, the same day the Taipa Ferry Terminal resumed sailings after three years of suspension.

“In addition, the Taipa Ferry Terminal plans to add night sailings in late January, and there will be no early morning ferries,” statement from the Marine and Water Bureau read.

TurboJET has launched its service schedule, departing the peninsula terminal at 7:30 a.m., while the first sailing from Sheung Wan is at 8 a.m.

Night sailings are at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. from Macau and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. from Hong Kong.

Nearly three years ago, at midnight on February 4, 2020, ferry services between Macau and Hong Kong were suspended due to the pandemic-induced fall in tourism.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong residents are entitled to a buy-one-get-one-free offer in the form of free return ticket for use on another day upon purchase of a shuttle bus or ferry ticket to Macau between January 13 to March 31.

This promotion comes as the local tourism office tries to boost Hong Kong residents’ arrival in Macau, partnering with several operators of Hong Kong – Macau transportation services.

In a statement, the Macao Government Tourism Office said the offer is to encourage visitors to stay overnight and longer in Macau. Staff Reporter