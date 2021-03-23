Sales of restaurants in Jan ‘less satisfactory’

The percentage of restaurants and similar establishments which reported a year-on-year rise in receipts, or a steady performance in January 2021 (25%) remained at the same level as in December 2020, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service. In terms of the Business Performance Index that reflects the trend of year-on-year changes in receipts of a business, the indices for restaurants & similar establishments (21.2) and retail trade (29.6) were both below 50, which implied that the business performance of these two industries in January was less satisfactory compared to the same month last year.

SSM hosts third Chinese medicine online training

The third round of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) training in 2021 was hosted online on March 21 by the WHO Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine, a subsidiary of the Health Bureau (SSM). Some 95 local Chinese medicine doctors, Chinese medicine practitioners and Chinese medicine-related professionals were selected by lottery to attend the training, which revolved around TCM treatments on spleen, stomach and skin diseases.