San Ma Lo to be cordoned off for CNY art fair

San Ma Lo will be reserved for pedestrians over the Lunar New Year holidays and will host an art fair for everyone to enjoy, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has recently announced.

Officially referred to as Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, San Ma Lo is arguably the central artery of the Macau Peninsula’s land traffic. Linking two commercial districts of Praia Grande and Inner Harbour and running through the Senado Square, the road has rarely – if ever – been completely cordoned off.

From midday on Jan. 22 to 10 p.m. on January 24, as well as from midday on Feb. 4 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 5, 450 meters of the major road between the Inner Harbour and Rua Central will be decorated and cordoned off for pedestrians only.

Three different themes of decorations will be installed on the cordoned sector of the road, with each theme occupying its respective section.

For example, the Magic Moment theme will feature colorful clouds and nocturnal light projections. Nemophilist Paths will see irregularly laid artificial turf to resemble forests in a city center. Lastly, Urban Oasis will comprise coffee tables covered with sun umbrellas for people to rest under.

Street shows will also be staged at the pedestrian event, such as the presentation of manufacturing of Dragon Beard Candy and flour sculptures. Catering services and cultural merchandise will also be on sale at the event.

Participating local sellers include Rotten Rock Teahouse, Flyer Coffee, Keica Macau and Trek Coffee Roasters.

The six casino operators will make contributions to enrich the celebratory vibes of the event. SJM Resorts, S.A will showcase a locally designed lotus installation. All operators will distribute Lunar New Year greetings on site to participants. Meanwhile, the Public Security Police Force band will also stage performances at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day during the event. AL