Sands’ 10k run on Mar. 19; MOP700,000 in prize money

The 2023 Sands China Macao International 10K will be held on Mar. 19 with a total of 10,000 places available in two categories: the 10K and the Fun Run.

The event’s sponsor had already presented MOP8 million in February last year, though the event was canceled after a month due to Covid outbreaks in neighboring regions.

In a press conference held yesterday, a MOP8 million check was again presented to the Sports Bureau (ID) president Pun Weng Kun by Sands China president Wilfred Wong.

The Fun Run race will start at 7 a.m. and the 10K race at 7:30 a.m. at the Sai Van Lake Square. The 10K course runs along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre and Sai Van Bridge, with the finish located inside the Olympic Sport Centre Stadium.

7,000 places are available for the 10K race and 3,000 for the Fun Run. Registration for the 10K event will open at 9 a.m. Feb. 18, and registration for the Fun Run event will open at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19.

The total prize money for the race stands at around MOP 700,000. The winner of the 10K race will receive USD10,000.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sidelines of the event, Pun explained that the increase in the 10K race quota from 6,000 to 7,000 was due to the popularity of the event, since the places in the 2021 race were quickly filled up.

Questioned whether there would be runners from the mainland, Pun replied, “The condition of the pandemic is stable and border crossings are unimpeded. And we invited mainland runners, such as the Chinese Athletics Association and good runners from the Greater Bay Area, to Macau.”

“We will also consider inviting some nonlocal runners to our event. Although the number may not be large, we will invite some non-local runners to participate in our 10K race,” he added.

Pun also stressed that the bureau aims to make every major sports event an iconic major sports event in Macau.

“We want every event to be [remarkable]. For example, racing fans around the world remember the Grand Prix in November and the International Marathon in December. There are different events [to be remembered and participated] in different months,” he added.

During the event, Sands China will bring its signature Streetmosphere performers to the course to entertain and cheer on the runners.

This year, the company is once again sponsoring the “FUNkiest Costume Award,” awarding runners with the best costume.

“We hope that the Macau International 10K will become another of Macau’s signature sports events, attracting enthusiasts from all over the world,” said Wong. Staff Reporter