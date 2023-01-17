Sands China and Nam Kwong advocate further integration with Hengqin through ‘One Event, Two Locations’

The 1st China (Macao) High-quality Consumption Exhibition & Hengqin Global Bay Areas Forum (CHCE) concludes successfully Dec. 4, at The Venetian Macao.

The recent five-day CHCE event (Nov. 30-Dec.4) came to a successful close after being organized by Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited, the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, with the coordination of Sands China Ltd. and Nam Kwong International Conference and Exhibition Co., Ltd.

The two-part, two-location CHCE began with the Hengqin Global Bay Areas Forum, which held parallel forums Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 in Hengqin, and hosted its main forum Dec. 2 at The Venetian® Macao’s Cotai Expo. The China (Macao) High-Quality Consumption Exhibition was held Dec. 2-4 at Cotai Expo and at Shoppes at Four Seasons.

The unique CHCE was held as “One Event, Two Locations” in both Hengqin and Macau to further facilitate the integrated development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Sands China’s coordinating role in CHCE is part of the company’s support of China’s domestic-international dual circulation policy, with a greater focus on the domestic market, and in promotion of the Macau SAR government’s “MICE+” policy.

Heeding the government’s call for further integration in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the forum was held there, and centered on topics such as high-quality lifestyle in the Greater Bay Area, the Zone’s political benefits, and the development of cultural tourism and the MICE industry.

Commitment to fully support and utilize the economic development

Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China, said that having the conference held in Hengqin really signifies that we are gradually integrating into one region and, with future further development, the [idea of] ‘One Event, Two Locations’ is possible because [traveling] becomes more convenient between Macau and Hengqin.

“The important part is that we have established the model so we further improve in the future, and we are committed to fully support and utilize the economic development of Macau and Hengqin,” he added.

Dr. Wong believes that the first CHCE is different from other large-scale expos. It integrates both “B2C” (business-to-customer) and “B2B” (business-to-business) marketing models, allowing consumers to conduct transactions directly on site.

“By assembling high-quality enterprises from mainland China, the CHCE demonstrates the strength of the nation’s economy to customers from the Greater Bay Area, mainland China, and abroad. It meanwhile encourages more Macau enterprises to enter the Greater Bay Area’s market in a bid to help Macau better integrate into the overall national development and lay a solid foundation for its economic recovery after the pandemic,” Dr. Wong affirmed.

Macau: most sophisticated clientele

The event venue for the China (Macao) High-Quality Consumption Exhibition spans the Cotai Expo of The Venetian Macao and the entire Shoppes at Four Seasons mall to enable guests and visitors to enjoy an immersive shopping atmosphere.

Johan Pretorius, managing director of Macau, DFS Group (whose T Galleria is located at Shoppes at Four Seasons) has praised the exhibition, as the group considers its customers in Macau as the “most sophisticated and discerning of all our clientele, who not only expect exceptional products but also authentic and personalized experiences both in-store and online to create a truly omnichannel shopping journey.”

As the world’s premier retail exhibition of luxury timepieces and jewelry, the group’s annual Masters of Time exhibition at T Galleria has allowed it to bring together the very best brands in the world of watchmaking – and their ambassadors – together with enthusiasts and collectors alike each year.

“By curating an exceptional experience and featuring more than 330 masterpieces from 40 esteemed houses, we are able to cater to both seasoned collectors and first-time buyers,” he added.

Confidence in Macau’s economic revival

Song Xiaodong, chairman of the Macao Convention and Exhibition Industry Association and vice president of Nam Kwong (Group) Co., Ltd., said that the holding of CHCE is a solid initiative of the central government to support Macau’s economic and social development. In the “Overall Plan for the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone,” it has been clarified that Guangdong and Macau will cooperate to hold the High-quality Consumption Exhibition & Hengqin Global Bay Areas Forum, and will develop a platform for showcasing imported goods in the future.

During the exhibition, Nam Kwong explored an innovative model of “One Event, Two Locations” to promote the integration of Macau and Hengqin, outline new dimensions of development, and demonstrate the new roles of state-owned enterprises – with full confidence in Macao’s economic development.

“Exhibitions like these can help boost economic revival and confidence, as lots of exhibitors are coming to Macau. It has not only helped the MICE industry, but the hotel, F&B, retail and tourism sectors as well,” said Song.

“I have full faith in Macau’s economic revival. With the Macau SAR’s efforts in boosting the economy, I think the MICE industry has reciprocated with great enthusiasm,” he added.

Exhibitors ‘grateful and enthusiastic’

With businesses getting back up after the effects of the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn, exhibitors participating in the first CHCE have expressed nothing but complete gratitude to the organizers of the event, as they see the event as a platform to reinvigorate their businesses.

“I am very honored to be here. The Macau market has had an enthusiastic response to our products and the CHCE is a miracle for us,” said Mu Haibin, director of the technical service department of the management committee of Ningxia Helan Mountain’s East Foothill Wine Region.

“We hope to participate more often to contribute to the joint development of Guangdong and Macau. I am very honored to bring my world-class wines here and I think that it’s a solid foundation for us to walk out onto the international stage,” he added.

Another exhibitor, Fong Wing Ngai, is aiming to promote Made-in-China watches to the Portuguese-speaking world.

For the curator of the Macau Timepiece Museum, the platform serves as a perfect opportunity to build networks and exchange contacts to facilitate the recovery of business.

“We’d like to make use of this platform to promote watches that are made in China all over the world. We are in a pandemic situation but I hope there will be more visitors to Macau in the future so that we will make better use of this platform,” Fong said.