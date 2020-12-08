Sands China awards suppliers, local SMEs in ceremonies   

For the first time ever, Sands China Ltd. hosted two ceremonies on the same day to honor distinguished suppliers for the group and support local small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The two ceremonial events — dubbed the 2020 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards and the Sands Procurement Academy Graduation — were held at The Venetian Theatre.

This was the first time the gaming operator tied the two ceremonies together. This was done to offer encouragement and inspiration for graduates of the Procurement Academy through showcasing the successful stories of suppliers honored in the Award ceremony.

President of Sands China, Wilfred Wong, said he hoped the training would help the graduates to “advance their enterprises and lead them to receive their own awards in the future.”

Eight winners were bestowed with 2020 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards across seven prize types.

Macexpo Exhibition Co. Ltd. secured the SME prize, while the Corporate Culture & Sustainability prize went to China Travel Service (Macao) Limited.

Other firms were honored with prizes for their noteworthy quality management, service, innovative capability, cost management and project delivery skills.

The Sands Supplier Excellence Awards, in which a judging committee of Sands China executive management handpicks the group’s most outstanding suppliers every year, marked its eighth year in 2020.

During the pandemic, the group has remained committed to supporting local SMEs through various initiatives. The Sands Procurement Academy graduation ceremony is among them.

Since its establishment in 2017, the Academy has enlisted a total of 240 suppliers. A total of 54 local SMEs graduated this year.

The two events were attended by authorities and executives, including Zhang Jianhua, assistant director general of the economic affairs department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau SAR, and various Sands China executives. Staff Reporter