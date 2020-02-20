Sands China clarifies video circulating online was filmed during typhoon

Sands China has clarified that a video circulating on social media that shows an improvised employee accommodation situation was taken during a typhoon in the past and not during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The video shows a temporary rest area in a ballroom prepared for employees on-duty. Social media users alleged that this was for the temporary accommodation of non-resident workers, following the government’s call for companies to provide free lodging for workers living in Zhuhai.

“Sands China expresses concern over the misleading information about the company which has been circulating and subsequently causing unnecessary anxiety among the public,” the gaming operator said in a statement.

“Sands China wishes to clarify that the rumour is not true, and reserves the right to take legal action,” it added.

The gaming operator further stated that it was committed to welfare measures, such as providing hotel accommodation for non-local employees in need of temporary housing during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The company also noted that it had implemented a series of preventive measures across its properties in order to safeguard the health and safety of guests and employees, which was done in accordance with guidelines from the Health Bureau and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ).

The DICJ also refuted the allegations, noting that the SAR’s six gaming operators have expressed their support for providing better accommodation for their non-resident workers who live outside the borders of Macau.

The bureau also appealed to the public not to spread unconfirmed information to avoid causing unnecessary panic. LV