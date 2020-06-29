Sands China continues partnership with Red Cross in providing emergency kits

Sands China Ltd. has a joint initiative with the Macau Red Cross for the second consecutive year, an on-going effort of the company to help enhance the Macau community’s precautionary measures ahead of typhoon season.

Recently, Sands Cares Ambassadors helped pack sanitation and emergency typhoon response kits at the Macau Red Cross headquarters and distributed them through local community service centres to 800 households in Macau’s low-lying areas.

From May 27 to June 4, around 100 Sands Cares Ambassadors assembled a total of 800 kits for distribution to residents living in the low-lying areas of the city through six local community associations. The areas served were selected according to the Macau SAR government’s emergency response plan.

This year, the kits were customised to also contain relief items to support the community’s fight against the coronavirus – purchased as part of Sands China’s MOP5 million COVID-19 relief fund.

Each kit contains a variety of anti-pandemic and emergency items inside a multi-functional waterproof bag, including facemasks, medical gloves, hand sanitizer gel, disinfectant liquid, a radio, flashlight, first aid pack, bottled water, biscuits and an emergency response leaflet – provided by the government.

Amid the pandemic outbreak, Sands China continues its corporate social responsibility efforts in order to make a significant difference in Macau’s fight against the novel coronavirus, in support of the government’s virus prevention initiatives.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said: “Sands China considers it our responsibility to assist the Macau community, especially in times of need and challenge. We need to team up to overcome adversity. This initiative is an important effort that serves a dual purpose: supporting the local community with resources in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus and preparing the community for typhoon season.” “Our thanks once again go to the Macau Red Cross for their collaboration and to the Social Welfare Bureau for their coordination and support in providing guidance on selecting the areas served,” the executive added.

Last year, around 30 Sands Cares Ambassadors also helped pack emergency typhoon response kits at the Macau Red Cross headquarters, assembling 500 kits in total at the event.

The kits were then distributed in August to people living in the low-lying areas of San Kio and Patane to help them better prepare for typhoons. Those areas served were also selected according to the Macau SAR government’s emergency response plan.

The kits were customised and sourced using MOP280,000 in donations to the Macau Red Cross, which were collected in February 2019 during Sands China’s team member talent competition Start Your Show.

The Sands Cares Ambassador programme is part of Sands Cares, the global corporate citizenship programme of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp.