Sands China donates 30,000 bottles of sanitizing gel

Yesterday, Sands China donated a total of 30,000 bottles of sanitizing gel to three non-governmental organizations; the Women’s General Association of Macau, the General Union of Neighborhood Associations of Macau and the Macao Federation of Trade Unions, as part of the company’s Covid-19 relief efforts.

Each association received 10,000 bottles, which will be distributed to the association’s frontline workers, the elderly who live alone, and to underprivileged families.

“Through the donation of hand sanitizer and facemasks, and through other measures, we hope our company’s corporate social responsibility efforts are able to make a significant difference in Macau’s fight against the novel coronavirus,” said the recently reappointed president of Sands China Ltd., Wilfred Wong.

The NGOs expressed that it is now a crucial moment for epidemic prevention and control in the city as businesses gradually resume operations.

Commenting on the support of the gaming operator, Lee Chong Cheng, president of the Macao Federation of Trade Unions remarked, “front-line workers’ demand for virus prevention products increases as industries in Macau gradually resume operations.”

The gaming operator has recently pledged a 5-million pataca donation in relief funds to assist the local government in safeguarding the public from the outbreak.

The company has also pledged to donate 20 million patacas in coordination with the Liaison Office of the Central Chinese Government in the SAR to aid mainland China’s efforts to combat the virus. LV