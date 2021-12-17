Sands China growing by leaps and bounds in both footprint and commitment

Operating in the industry for nearly two decades, Sands China Ltd. has grown by leaps and bounds. The company upholds an unwavering belief in committing the best to its team members and guests, recognizing this belief as one of the company’s most important values.

Based in Macau with a strong team of more than 26,000, the company has always instilled in its employees a strong sense of organizational commitment.

With the launch and opening of Sands Macao in 2004, the company linked itself to the Macau community, for both the good and bad times.

Without a doubt, the integrated resort developer has always believed in investing in Macau and its community – bringing Venice, Paris, and then London to Macau.

Sands China has pledged and invested over USD15 billion over the past nearly 20 years, an investment that represents the company’s commitment to the SAR and the local community, helping transform Macau into what it is today.

Part of that investment and transformation has been in the development of local talent and local enterprises. Currently, 91% of the integrated resort developer’s managers are local residents and in 2020, 89% of Sands China’s total procurement spend went to local enterprises.

Sands China is confident in Macau’s future and remains committed to long-term investment in non-gaming amenities, promoting economic diversification and boosting Macau’s evolution into Asia’s leading leisure and business tourism destination.

With the government’s aim of positioning and developing Macau into a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure, Sands China continues to offer the largest retail space in the market, innovative cuisine and new concept restaurants, the best themed accommodation for all walks of life and a full team of experienced talent.

The company also has 6 entertainment venues that have catered to some 4.6 million audience members.

The scale of Sands China’s existing and ongoing investments enables the international firm to play its part in supporting the local economy in Macau, including its support of local employment, the community, and the city’s small and medium-sized businesses.

Through the company’s wide array of programmes – such as its Sands Cares Ambassador programme for volunteerism, which currently counts over 3,300 team members – Sands China hopes that it will contribute to the overall well-being of society and play its part in promoting social harmony.

Professionalism education efforts

Sands China aims to bolster the professionalism of its team members through various initiatives, including Greater Bay Area visits, professional literacy training courses, professional lectures, and various professional exchange activities.

The company recently hosted a special screening of the film “The Battle at Lake Changjin” for its team members at Cinema Alegria. It is the fourth film screening Sands China has hosted for its team members, as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to build their professionalism and deepen their understanding of national development and the mainland.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said: “Professionalism education remains an important priority for Sands China. We hope that through this screening of ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin,’ our team members can continue to gain deeper understandings of Chinese history and culture. And as our national identity strengthens through connections to our past, like with this film, we hope team members will continue to feel inspired to make contributions to the advancement and development of the nation.”

Commitment to education

Sands China made its 15th consecutive donation of scholarship and fellowship money to several Macau tertiary institutions this year, an annual initiative that is part of the company’s ongoing support of higher education in Macau.

Sands China’s total donation amount for tertiary scholarships and fellowships in Macau has reached MOP 12.4 million, benefitting almost 1,500 students since 2006.

Commitment to sports development

Since 2007, Sands China has brought a number of large-scale international sports events to Macau, including boxing and golf competitions, among others, as part of the company’s contribution to sports development.

Early this year, the city’s first-ever 10K run, the “2021 Sands China Macao International 10K,” was title sponsored by Sands China, who invested MOP8 million in the event.

It was the company’s goal to both encourage regular exercise in Macau while also boosting tourism and the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic as the region continues making strides in its pandemic recovery.

This year, Sands China was also the title sponsor of Sands China Macau GT Cup, which welcomed race car drivers from around the world to compete in the city’s signature auto racing event, the Macau Grand Prix.

The sponsorship is part of the company’s continuous support of promoting the Tourism+ initiative.

Commitment to bolstering economic recovery

Sands China hosted the largest sale event in Macau at over 560 booths during the three-day 2021 Sands Shopping Carnival. It provided a free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers amid the pandemic period, while providing a fun weekend destination and summer hotspot for local residents and tourists.

The company is very pleased to support the economic revival initiative of the Macau SAR government with the carnival and has pledged to remain dedicated to nurturing the development of local SMEs. This free platform provides more business opportunities, and with the combination of local and international brands, creates an effective synergy that benefits all.