Sands China holds exhibition with dozens of diverse art forms

Sands China launched a new exhibition at the Sands Gallery, featuring works of the first-prize winners in its Time is on My Side – 2021 Greater Bay Area Young Artists Scheme.

The competition is in support of Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2021 series of events organised by the Macau government, aiming to create a platform for young artists to showcase their works.

Titled “Illumination – Zhaoying Zhang & Sisi Wong Dual Solo Exhibition,” the exhibition showcases nearly 60 magnificent works of diverse art forms and media including oil painting, sculpture, installations, photography and projection.

It probes into the cultural connotations of light through the exhibits, and explores, from the perspective of technique, how the artists interpret the diverse aspects of the artworks using light.

Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said: “through presenting this exhibition, we hope to foster art appreciation among visitors, inspire local artists, bolster the vibrant growth of Macau’s cultural and creative industries, and help boost artistic exchange between artists in the Greater Bay Area.”

Exhibition artist Zhaoying Zhang has utilised materials across cultures and times to depict theatrical and carnival scenes, employing uncanny visual effects along with sharp contrast between brightness and darkness. Sisi Wong, on the other hand, has taken different narrative forms and approaches such as giclée prints, projection lamps, and videos to create special effects that reveal the vastness of the spiritual world and the universe.

The exhibition at Sands Gallery, at Four Seasons is open to the public 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until March 26. Staff Reporter