Sands China honors employees’ pandemic support at rally

Sands China expressed its appreciation to its team members at a rally yesterday at The Londoner Macao, recognising their support to the company’s pandemic relief work. Among their efforts, Sands China volunteers took “more than 27,000 shifts to assist the operation of various nucleic acid test (NAT) stations in Macau,” the gaming operator said in a statement. Team members at the designated quarantine hotel, Sheraton Grand Macao, have worked in closed-loop shifts, as well as those who worked at The Parisian Macao, which joined the effort in June to support the community during the outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

Cultural Center to present musical in September



The Macao Cultural Centre presents The Walk-in Family, the latest in a string of productions commissioned and conceived to support the local performing arts scene. The new musical will premiere at the Cultural Center’s Small Auditorium in two shows scheduled for September 23 and 24. The play depicts the shenanigans of a group of people who, driven by a cheerful energy, furtively moves into a big furniture store. Impelled by a set of shared illusions, pursuing a certain lifestyle and aspiring to the same middle-class dreams, the bunch grows closer, turning the public space into an unlikely home. The Walk-in Family is a local musical conceived by a group of artists.

MPU welcomes over 1,600 new students



The Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) welcomed more than 1,600 new students enrolled in undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degree programmes for the academic year 2022/2023.In an online opening ceremony, MPU Rector Professor Im Sio Kei called on students to “uphold the spirit of patriotism and love for Macau, set goals, work hard, and broaden their horizons.” Im also “encouraged students to have the whole world in view and undertake the role of pioneers of the time to make contributions to the development of Macau and the country,” as cited in a statement issued by the university.