Sands China implements series of donations in light of virus outbreak

Sands China Ltd. has initiated to donate an array of necessary necessities to the Macau SAR and non-governmental organizations as part of its pledge to support the city’s efforts to combat the pandemic outbreak.

The gaming operator has donated a total of 500,000 medical facemasks to the local government and some 35,000 bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitizer gel to local community organizations as part of the company’s pledge to donate MOP5 million towards the city’s relief efforts.

In total, Sands China Ltd. has pledged to donate MOP25 million to help contain the spread of the virus and to assist with relief efforts in mainland China and Macau. The donation includes MOP20 million to assist the mainland in its efforts to combat the virus, and another MOP5 million to support the local community in implementing preventive measures.