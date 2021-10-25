Sands China launches fast payment programme for local SMEs

Sands China Ltd. is launching a financial support programme for its local SME suppliers, in support of the SAR government’s relief package that includes eight measures to assist struggling SMEs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 SME Expedited Payment Programme aims to help all Sands China’s local SME suppliers navigate the challenging business environment arising from the Covid-19 pandemic by easing their cash flow pressures amidst operational challenges.

After already offering advance payments and swifter invoice processing to SME suppliers in need in the aftermath of Typhoon Hato back in 2017, Sands China is once again extending additional support to local SME suppliers – with its SME support programme.

“Although the pandemic has hit Macau’s economy hard, especially its tourism industry, we have not forgotten our roots, and are as committed as ever to supporting local enterprises as part of our corporate social responsibility efforts,” said Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd.

Between November 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022, Sands China’s SME partners can apply for the 2021 SME Expedited Payment Programme in order to have their payment terms shortened from the current 30 days to seven days.

Once the application is approved and comes into effect, payment terms for new orders and contracts will be reduced to seven days throughout the duration of the programme.