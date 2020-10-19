Sands China president sees gambling law review having little impact on Macau

The President of Sands China Limited, Wilfred Wong, does not think that the possible amendments to China’s gambling laws will significantly affect Macau because the SAR’s casinos do not promote gambling on the mainland.

The reviewed stipulations have not been released, but it is suspected that they will criminalize the solicitation of cross-boundary gambling targeting mainland residents.

When asked about the topic, Wong stressed that Macau casino operators do not promote gambling on the mainland. Instead, it is the hotel and related services or products that are marketed across the border. With that said, he does not expect a strong negative impact on Macau.

On the other hand, he also does not predict a great impact on the main gambling income. If it plays any role, it might have an effect on the VIP and junket businesses, he said. AL