Sands China re-appoints Wilfred Wong, reshuffles senior executives



Gaming operator Sands China Ltd. (SCL) announced today (Friday) the re-appointment of Wilfred Wong as the company’s President. Grant Chum was appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) while Dylan James Williams was appointed the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. The appointments are effective from Friday, SCL said in a filing to the HK stock exchange.

Wilfred Wong has served as the company’s President and COO since 2015. Wong will be responsible for overall leadership while focusing on strategic objectives of the business in Macau and the Greater Bay Area. Wong, 67, has served in numerous high profile roles in Hong Kong from property development and construction business sectors to roles at the Hong Kong government.

Wong is also the chairman of the Hong Kong Film Development Council (since April 2019) and the Hong Kong Arts Development Council, the chairman emeritus of the Hong Kong Baptist University Foundation, the chairman and director of The Hong Kong International Film Festival Society Limited, Asian Film Awards Academy Limited and Hong Kong Institute for Public Administration and the chairman emeritus and director of Pacific Basin Economic Council Limited.

He was awarded the Gold and Silver Bauhinia Stars by the Hong Kong Government in 2015 and 2007 respectively.

Grant Chum has been with the group since 2013 joining as its Senior Vice President of Global Gaming Strategy and then Chief of Staff since 2015. As COO, Chum will be responsible for day to day operations of the business. Chum, 44, previously spent 14 years with UBS Investment Bank in Hong Kong and was named Asia’s Stock Picker of the Year by the Financial Times in 2011. He is a University of Oxford graduate.

Dylan James Williams, 44, has been with the group for over 14 years, Williams joined as its Debt Compliance Manager in 2006. Serving in various legal roles over the past decade, Williams was most recently Senior Vice President of Legal and Company Secretary since 2017. Before joining Sands China, Williams worked in telecoms, media and technology in the region.

