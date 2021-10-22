Sands China supports Made in Macao enterprise

Since the spread of Covid-19, masks have become a daily necessity for all of us. For Macao’s integrated resorts, a mask is more than just an anti-epidemic measure; it also serves to present a professional and socially responsible team image.

As the largest integrated resort operator in Macao, Sands China has been continuously striving to support “Made in Macao” enterprises and local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to thrive and grow. Following a comprehensive bidding process, local Macao company 853 Face Mask became one of Sands China’s suppliers, designing and producing masks for the corporation.

Established in Macao, 853 Face Mask is a registered trademark of Marketing by Macaufacture Medical Supplies Limited (MMSL) and was one of the earliest companies created specifically for the purpose of manufacturing surgical masks in Macao. As implied by its name, the brand is strongly associated with Macao and strives to provide the city with quality masks. The SME was established after a month of almost complete confinement in Macao due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted the entire world.

According to Sands China, 853 Face Mask stood out because its masks are produced locally and have ASTM Level 3 and EN14683 Type 3 accreditations, which are recognized as high standards in the medical field. “Plus, 853 Face Mask has a very stable team, which makes communication between company and client efficient and reliable, and ensures quality for both design and end product,” said Gary Choi, senior manager of Procurement and Supply Chain at Sands China Ltd. “It took only one month or so from layout and design to production. We believe this demonstrates the stability and dedication of their team,” he added.

Amy Chan, general manager of 853 Face Mask, also gave great acknowledgement to her team. “They are young and energetic. Some of them studied overseas in the areas of design, marketing or public relations, and have brought new ideas to the team from time to time,” she said.

The cooperation between Sands China and 853 Face Mask began early this year when the SME set up two mask vending machines at The Venetian Macao. Guests gave good feedback regarding the masks and more people came to know about the “Made in Macao” brand. In the middle of the year, 853 Face Mask built a working relationship with Sands China. Chan said: “We formed a team specially for orders from Sands China, and through continuous communication and improvements to the design layouts, we were able to create masks that satisfied our customer’s needs and requirements.”

The factory now runs four production lines – three are designated for adult masks and one is for children’s masks. More than 100,000 masks are manufactured daily. Retail store was also set up this year. The local SME is still working hard to develop a new series of masks to meet market demands.

As one of Sands China’s suppliers, 853 Face Mask also participated in the Sands Shopping Carnival this year and received positive feedback from residents and visitors. “We are looking forward to join again, as it was a great platform for showcasing our products and raising consumer awareness of our brand” said the company’s head.

As the largest sale event in Macao, Sands Shopping Carnival has supported the Macao SAR government’s Consume for the Economy initiative and consumption e-voucher scheme for two consecutive years now. It has provided a free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers amid the Covid-19 pandemic period and created a weekend destination for local residents and tourists.

Chan believes that 853 Face Mask benefits from working with a large-scale enterprise like Sands China. “We improve our brand image and become more knowledgeable about the demands of large enterprises, which in turn pushes our team to improve.”

Although the SME has only been operating for over one year, Chan already has a clear map for its future. “Given that the pandemic is not concluded, we will put mask production as a priority,” she said. She assures that the company will develop more alternatives which are both protective and fashionable.

Sands China encourages local SMEs, such as those in the face mask market, to be proactive in promoting their products. Besides producing a greater variety of masks, SME suppliers are encouraged to take actions such as participating in exhibitions to explore new business opportunities.