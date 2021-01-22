Sands China to hand out discretionary allowance to 99% of its employees

Sands China Ltd. has affirmed its commitment to deliver a discretionary allowance to its more than 26,000 eligible full-time staff, according to a statement released by the group yesterday.

The additional remuneration for each staff member amounts to one month’s salary, but is capped at MOP45,000. It will be paid to the employees on February 8.

The conglomerate stated that the additional stipend will reward “99% of Sands China’s total employment” for their “dedication and contributions in 2020.”

Sands China’s release came a day after Galaxy Entertainment Group announced it would pay eligible staff at the senior manager level and below a one-off special payment. The payment is equivalent to one month’s wages and will be awarded on February 10.

As of now, all six of Macau’s licensed casino operators have pledged to hand out extra payments, also known as a winter bonus, for eligible employees before the Lunar New Year.

Wilfred Wong, the president of Sands China, stated in the release that the company’s founder, the late Sheldon Adelson, “was adamant, even during the most difficult times last year, that the company should do all that it can to support team members, their families, and the [Macau] community at large.”

“It gives me great pleasure therefore to announce that in Mr. Adelson’s memory, the company will pay a discretionary allowance in appreciation of team members’ support, hard work and personal sacrifices,” Wong added. HT