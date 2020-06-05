Sands China to repatriate stranded workers to the Philippines

Gaming operator Sands China Ltd. is said to be arranging chartered flights for some 130 Filipino workers that have been stranded in the city due to the pandemic outbreak, TDM Radio reported.

The report noted that there are still no dates yet for the arranged flight.

The Times contacted the gaming operator to confirm the number of passengers the chartered flight would carry as well as further details on the flight.

However, no reply was given by press time.

Earlier this week, the Philippine Consulate General in the SAR announced that its request for a chartered flight to bring back home the remaining stranded nationals has already been forwarded to the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs.

“The date of the flight and the number of passengers to be included in the repatriation are yet to be determined,” the statement read.

Last month, gaming operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment chartered a special flight for its workers and some stranded Filipinos wishing to return home.

Since there were still available flight seats, the gaming operator has offered the seats to the Philippine Consulate General in Macau who then contacted stranded Filipinos under special circumstances such as those with disabilities, elderly people, or pregnant women.

The special flight included 88 of its former employees, along with 56 other distressed Filipinos in the city. LV