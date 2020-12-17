Sands China unwavering in commitment to long-term investment

Sands China Ltd. has placed great importance on continually investing in the local market, actively paying heed to the government’s call for market diversification in Macao.

As the integrated resort operator has already built a series of iconic properties and made its footprint on the Cotai Strip, Sands China has non-stop been working on further reinvestment into the city to support the SAR’s goal of becoming a world center of tourism and leisure.

For Sands China, creating better market opportunities for the Macao people is one of its priorities.

Therefore, for the past decade, Sands China has dynamically invested in bringing global landmarks to the city, providing a unique experience for local residents and tourists – totaling more than USD14 billion of investment in Macao to date.

After opening the Sands Macao in 2004, the company unveiled The Venetian Macao – its flagship integrated resort – in August 2007. The Italian-themed destination is one of the most successful brands in the region, and is the first integrated resort in the SAR to introduce meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) – a platform which has opened doors for thousands of exhibitors to showcase different products and services to local customers and tourists.

As a result of this initiative, Macao has seen a number of trade shows and fairs held in the region, which have attracted a significant number of visitors – contributing to the city’s overall tourist arrivals.

The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Arena is also one of the city’s first.

Its design flexibility has helped it deliver thousands of stage performances, including concerts and sporting events year-round.

Providing unforgettable experiences for its guests is what Sands China does best.

Therefore, it brought The Parisian Macao to the city in 2016 – an offering which has also been one of the most celebrated landmarks on the Cotai Strip.

Continuous investment on the Cotai Strip has helped it evolve into a destination that offers a wide variety of activities, attractions and amenities for people of all backgrounds, income levels and interests.

Persistent commitment

Sands China has continually remained positive and confident about the local market.

Despite the Covid-19 disruption, Sands China has remained bullish on the city’s future, expressing full confidence that travel and tourism spending in Macao will eventually recover.

While global tourism is at a standstill, the integrated resort operator remains unwavering in its commitment to long-term investment in Macao, and the scale of the company’s existing and ongoing investments enables it to play its part in supporting the local economy.

And this is why it has been working 24/7 on The Londoner Macao – to present fresh, new offerings.

Construction progress on the new brand has been on track despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Set to open progressively in 2021, the USD1.9 billion project will feature the all-suite 594-key The Londoner Hotel, along with Londoner Court, which will accommodate 368 apartments.

The Londoner Macao will feature recreations of classic British landmarks, with an exterior facade modelled on the Palace of Westminster and Houses of Parliament, complete with the Elizabeth Tower and iconic clock face – representing a new addition to the landscape of the SAR.

Company broadens portfolio by unveiling new hotel tower

During the fourth quarter of this year, Sands China unveiled The Grand Suites at Four Seasons – the new all-suite tower of Four Seasons Hotel Macao.

The property is the first of its kind within the Four Seasons global portfolio. The spacious Grand Suites at Four Seasons are tailormade for family travelers and add a total of 289 units to Four Seasons Hotel Macao, for a combined 649-room count.

This new offering is an exciting addition to Sands China’s portfolio as it indicates its commitment to Macao tourism, even at this challenging time.

Diversified non-gaming offerings

As company Chairman and CEO Mr. Sheldon G. Adelson previously expressed – even before the pandemic and economic crisis, “We never wavered in our development plans, or our desire to serve as a model for the type of development which would help diversify Macao’s economy through the introduction and growth of important non-gaming attractions.”

With Macao’s future in leisure and business tourism in mind, Sands China has long had an eye on presenting non-gaming activities to local residents and visitors.

Therefore, a permanent interactive exhibit, teamLab SuperNature Macao, is housed in The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo Hall F, boasting 5,000 square metres of floor space. With eight-meter-high ceilings throughout, the space has been transformed by teamLab into an extremely complex, three-dimensional world with varying degrees of elevation featuring constantly changing, immersive artworks.

The USD25 million investment is a significant one for Macao – but the price tag does not matter. As according to the President of Sands China Ltd., Wilfred Wong, “This is something which we feel is going to help in the diversifying and relaunch of Macao.”