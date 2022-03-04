Sands, Galaxy support gov’t plan to temporarily extend casino licenses

Two out of six gambling concessionaires have responded to an inquiry by the Times, stating that they are supportive of the government’s plan to extend casino licenses for a restricted period of time.

To the Times, both Sands China Ltd. (SCL) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) expressed their support in statements.

In SCL’s statement, the company noted that “[SCL] welcomes the Macau SAR government’s announcement [yesterday] of the six-month extension of the current gaming concessions and sub-concessions to December 31, 2022.”

Meanwhile, the GEG said in its statement that “[GEG] welcomes this decision and fully supports all related work.”

As the government said individual applications are required, the two concessionaires were also asked if and when they would file their applications.

In response to this, SCL said it “will be submitting an extension application accordingly,” while GEG said it “will prepare for the extension and the tendering process for gaming concessions.”

The other four concessionaires were also asked about the matter, but no reply was received by press time. AL