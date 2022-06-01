Sands Shopping Carnival to be ‘better than before’ in July comeback

Sands China Ltd. is bringing back its annual signature event, the Sands Shopping Carnival, at The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo for a third year. The carnival will run from July 21 to 24.

The four-day shopping event, which provides a free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers, will see booth capacity of over 580, while increasing the number of SME booths to 300.

“This year’s shopping carnival will be even better than before in terms of scale, layout of the exhibition area, and range of activities,” said Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China, in a press conference yesterday.

“Over the past two years, the carnival has attracted 210,000 visits – an impressive achievement only made possible by the collective efforts of local SMEs, Sands retailers, local residents and tourists,” he added.

Local firms can register for free until June 4 using a portal, which has now launched.

In addition to shopping, some of the features of the family-friendly Sands Shopping Carnival include an international-cuisine food court area, lucky draws, activities and games for children, and the newly added Healthy Lifestyle and Sport Accessories areas.

Meanwhile, present at the event was Fred Ma Chi Ngai, president of the Macao Chamber of Commerce, who stated that the Sands Shopping Carnival has become “one of the largest sale events in Macau and a signature event in the local retail industry.”

As the co-organiser of this event, the Macao Chamber of Commerce hopes that it can make a contribution to the growth and promotion of Macau’s SMEs while expanding domestic demand and stimulating spending amid economic uncertainty. LV