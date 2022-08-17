Sands Shopping Carnival to be held from Sept. 10  

The Sands Shopping Carnival will take place from September 10 to 12, after the event, originally to be held in July, was postponed due to the suspension of non-essential businesses and activities brought about by the pandemic. To be held at The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo for a third year, the three-day event will feature more than 580 booths. The event provides a free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers. The carnival will also include an international cuisine food court area, activities and games for children, as well as the newly-added Healthy Lifestyle and Sport Accessories areas.

Closed-circuit worker tested positive for Covid

A 24-year-old employee working under closed-circuit management at Treasure Hotel has tested positive for Covid-19. Some people who are under medical observation at the hotel will need to extend their period of medical observation until August 20 as a result. The Health Bureau requires high-risk workers to undergo a nucleic acid test at least once every two days.

SAR, China Media Group launch new round of cooperation

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said a new round of cooperation between the SAR government and China Media Group (CMG) would further promote Macau’s “distinctive cultural image and the richness of the city’s customs.” Ho was speaking at an online ceremony – held simultaneously in Macau and Beijing on Monday – to mark the launch of the new round of cooperation. The new round of cooperation would be “rich in terms of content and diversity, based on the good foundations of existing collaboration,” according to Ho.