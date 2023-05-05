Sands Shopping Carnival to host 580 booths for SMEs

The Sands Shopping Carnival, organized by Sands China Ltd., is coming to The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo for a fourth year between July 20 and 23, with over 580 booths across 11 exhibition zones, including booths run by MinM Plaza and Happy Reading. The free-admission event will be open from noon to 10 p.m. daily, with a special invitation-only preview session on the first day.

The carnival has attracted more than 310,000 visits over the past three years since its debut, helping to spur economic revival by taking advantage of the synergy between local SMEs and international retail brands.

This year, in addition to a kids-targeted cuisine workshop, the carnival will involve activities such as competitions in K-Pop dance and Karaoke.

Co-organized by the Macao Chamber of Commerce, with the support of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, the carnival supports the Macau SAR government’s economic revival policies.

Sands hopes to show “unwavering support to local SMEs and offer a joyful travel experience to visitors,” said Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd. He also hopes that visitors will enjoy the food booths after the lifting of mask regulations.

The announcement for the 2023 Sands Shopping Carnival was made at a press conference yesterday at The Londoner Macao. The online exhibitor registration portal has opened for interested exhibitors to register for a free booth until 6 p.m. on May 17.

Regarding the conference, Wong also mentioned that all properties under Sands China Ltd. achieve high and even full occupancy rates during the May Golden Week. He expects the gaming revenue to continue to surge, but still with a gap compared to pre-pandemic levels. Staff Reporter