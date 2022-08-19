‘Sandwich class’ housing law ready in October

One of the few novelties presented during yesterday’s Legislative Assembly (AL) session was the news that the law that will regulate the access and conditions for the intermediate class of public housing, also called the “sandwich class”, should be presented to the AL in October this year with the start of the new legislative year.

“Maybe in October [this year] we will present the ‘sandwich class’ public housing law to the AL. It is now in the final stage of production and I think it may be presented to [lawmakers] at the start of the new legislative year,” the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, said while refusing to advance further dates of when the tender application could start.

“I can’t say when the tender will take place. We need to have the law first and then prepare the application and tender. I can’t tell you at this moment when this will be possible,” the Secretary stated.

On a related topic, Rosário noted that as the Chief Executive had announced at the AL earlier this month, the Wai Long Avenue project would undergo adjustments to be suitable for this new public housing type, with the growth in the floor area of the housing units and the consequent reduction in the total number of units to be built.

Rosário explained that the Wai Long Avenue project is now undergoing revision to include these changes with the updates soon to be presented to the public.