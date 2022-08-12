SAR forms twin towns with district of Sao Tome and Principe

The Macau SAR recently entered a twin town relationship with the Agua Grande District of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe.

The two sides held a virtual signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on town twinning, which provided for efforts to build a close and steady friendship between Macau and the Agua Grande District based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit.

At the signing ceremony Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macau SAR, said that the town twinning would help promote exchange and cooperation between the two sides in areas such as economy, trade, tourism, fishery, culture and non-governmental exchanges.

Macau will play the role of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries (PSCs) to enhance economic and trade exchange and cooperation between China and PSCs, Ho said.

According to the town twinning memorandum, the two sides will undertake to “utilise their respective advantages, in accordance with respective laws and regulations, and based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit.”

“This is to make the necessary adaptations to establish close and stable friendly relations to promote prosperity and development for both sides,” the government said in a statement. MDT/Xinhua