SAR gov’t dubs Pelosi’s Taiwan visit ‘blatant interference’ in China’s affairs

The SAR government yesterday condemned the visit to Taiwan by the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, stating the visit constitutes “blatant interference in China’s internal affairs.”

According to a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau, the visit “gravely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, wantonly tramples on the one-China principle, greatly threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and seriously endangers China-U.S. relations.”

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the island.

Her visit has ratcheted up tension between China and the United States because China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty.

The SAR government said that it has maintained a consistent stance on the Taiwan issue.

“The MSAR government devotes resolute determination to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, in firm adherence to the one-China principle,” the statement read.

“The Taiwan issue is the most important and most sensitive issue at the core of China-U.S. relations. The incumbent U.S. administration has claimed that it is committed to the one-China policy, but action-wise, it has been backtracking,” it added.

The local government in the statement offered its full support and cooperation regarding the country’s “determination to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and […] also resolutely safeguards the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement that “some American politicians are playing with fire on the issue of Taiwan.” LV