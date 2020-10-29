SAR recorded over MOP50 billion in inward direct investment last year

Inward direct investment flows in the Macau SAR rose by 167.8% year-on-year to 53.99 billion patacas in 2019, of which inflows of direct investment in the gaming sector and financial activities sector totalled 43.31 billion patacas and 8.52 billion patacas respectively, according to data provided by the Statistics and Census Service.

Real estate development and leasing and sale activities recorded a negative inflow of -1.69 billion patacas, the data release showed.

Analysed by country/territory of usual residence of direct investors, inward direct investment flows came mainly from the Cayman Islands (30.75 billion patacas), the British Virgin Islands (10.20 billion patacas), mainland China (7.95 billion patacas) and Hong Kong (3.48 billion patacas).

Also last year, the city’s inward direct investment income rose by 8.6% year-on-year to 80.33 billion patacas. Income earned by foreign direct investors in the gaming sector (45.19 billion patacas), financial activities sector (14.38 billion patacas) and the wholesale and retail sector (8.28 billion patacas) grew by 6.1%, 5.2% and 1.9% respectively.

Meanwhile, outward direct investment flows of local enterprises totalled 4.53 billion patacas in 2019, up significantly by 292.8% year-on-year. Income earned by Macau enterprises dropped by 18.7% to 1.6 billion patacas. LV