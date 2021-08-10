SARs’ China office reiterates opposition towards US intervention in Hong Kong affairs

Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council reiterated its strong opposition and condemned the U.S. intervention in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s domestic affairs.

A spokesperson with the office made the statement in response to a Hong Kong-related memorandum from the U.S. government.

When the U.S. government said that it wanted to stand with people in Hong Kong, it obviously wanted to stand with those few anti-China forces seeking to disrupt Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

The U.S. government wanted to recreate turbulence in Hong Kong and hoped the anti-China forces seeking to disrupt Hong Kong would continue working for it, the spokesperson said.

The official added that sponsoring Hong Kong-

related organizations, and adopting Hong Kong-related bills and administrative measures, the U.S. government wanted to disrupt Hong Kong and contain China, instead of defending democracy, human rights and freedom or safeguarding the principle of “One country, two systems.”

“External intervention will not weaken the determination and will of the central government and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to fully enforce the national security law nor will it stop the development of Hong Kong and China,” the spokesperson reiterated. MDT/Xinhua