SARs’ leaders support formation of CPC’s Hong Kong, Macau work office

Chief Executives John Lee and Ho Iat Seng expressed firm support for the formation of the Hong Kong and Macau work office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee. A Hong Kong and Macau work office of the CPC Central Committee will be formed on the basis of the existing Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council, according to a plan on reforming Party and state institutions released by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council. Ho expressed his gratitude to the central authorities for the importance they have attached to ‘One country, two systems’ practices in the two SARs.

Intangible cultural heritage summit to kick off in Guangzhou

The 2023 intangible cultural heritage brand summit will be held from March 23 to 25 in southern China’s Guangzhou, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) announced. During the three-day event, exhibitions will showcase the protection, inheritance, and development of intangible cultural heritage brands and relevant achievements. Holding the summit in Guangzhou will encourage more intangible heritage brands from Hong Kong and Macau to participate, thus jointly promoting the protection of intangible cultural heritage in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau, and cultivating cultural brands in the Greater Bay Area, said Li Xiaosong, an official with the MCT.