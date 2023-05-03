SARs residents to face tightened residency requirements in Taiwan 

The Mainland Affairs Council in Taiwan is considering a legal amendment to tighten permanent residency requirements for Hong Kong and Macau residents. A government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the changes would extend the minimum period Hong Kong residents must stay in Taiwan to become eligible to apply for permanent residency, from one year to at least four years, as cited in a report issued by The Standard. According to the official, national security agencies are concerned that China might try to infiltrate Taiwan through Hong Kong, as cited in the report.

