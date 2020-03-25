Scaffolding collapse kills three people at construction site

A scaffolding structure at the construction site of an integrated resort collapsed yesterday, claiming three lives and injured another four, public broadcaster Radio Macau reported.

The site concerned belongs to casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group, which is developing a new hotel as well as convention and exhibition facilities on the site.

The authorities have ordered the construction company to suspend all works.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. when seven non-resident workers were clearing the elevator shaft. The shaft, structured with scaffoldings, collapsed suddenly and fell on the seven workers.

Four of the workers were rescued in an unconscious state. AL