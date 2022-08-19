School resumption Students and teaching staff required to present NAT certificate on first day

Tertiary and non-tertiary education teaching staff and students are required to present a negative nucleic acid test (NAT) result taken within 72 hours prior to the first day of school.

If a school starts on September 1, students and teaching staff can take a free NAT in one of the three days prior, the Education and Youth Development Bureau stated. The test results cannot be used for border-crossing purposes.

In order to facilitate the relevant NAT arrangements, the DSEDJ is collecting the list of students and teaching staff from local schools, and the relevant department will set up a designated NAT booking link for them. The DSEDJ will also contact schools to arrange testing dates for teachers and students.

Last week, principals requested guidelines regarding cross-border students as it would be challenging for parents who take their children to school across borders.

In an attempt to limit overcrowding at the borders, particularly the Qingmao Port, local authorities have imposed a limit of one round trip per day to people crossing at the Qingmao and Border Gate checkpoints.

In a statement, the DSEDJ said it is collating the list of cross-border students for the new academic year, and this work will be completed in late August.

From August 29, cross-border students living in Zhuhai and Zhongshan can bring their valid student ID cards to six designated hospitals in Zhuhai to take free NATs. LV