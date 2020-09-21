Schools can start using Smart Campus platform this week

Starting from as early as this week, local schools may start using the Smart Campus platform, recently commissioned by the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ).

The Smart Campus platform is designed to provide educational resources to both students and parents. The platform will provide study materials and information for parents from the school.

According to Wong Kin Mou, head of the DSEJ Department of Education Research and Resources, a total of 120 local schools and more than 400 students have already participated in training to learn how to use the platform.

However, the DSEJ clarified that no school will be obligated to use the platform. JZ